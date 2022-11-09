Did Emraan Hashmi Give A Glimpse Of His Look From Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 During His Date Night With Wife?

Remember Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai? It has been among the most successful movies of the duo and ever since the third installment has been announced, all eyes have been on Tiger 3. To note, Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their roles of Tiger and Zoya respectively. Besides, there will be a new addition to the cast as Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist.

Interestingly, Emraan will be seen collaborating with Salman for the first time and he has been working hard in the gym to get the perfect look for the action thriller. Amid this, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor made heads turn as he was clicked in the city during his date night with his wife Parveen and his look made us wonder if this will be his look in Tiger 3. In the pics, Emraan was seen exuding charm in a black t-shirt with denims. He was sporting a beard and a side cut hairdo which has been quite different from his looks in his movies so far. Besides, Emraan has been sweating hard in the gym to get perfect abs to have a perfect face off with Salman on the big screen.

To note, it is a dream come true project for Emraan who admitted to wanting to work with Salman. "I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream," he had stated in one of the interviews.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger 3, Salman confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie. To note, King Khan will be appearing in his Pathaan mode in Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will be hitting the screens on Diwali next year and will also be releasing in Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from Tiger 3, Emraan will also be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Selfiee which will also feature Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. It is expected to release in February 2023.