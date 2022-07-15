Many netizens took to Twitter to call out Karan, as they felt that the filmmaker intently looked down on Sara, and praised Janhvi endlessly.

Last evening, the second episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, and netizens have a bone to pick with the host Karan Johar. While the episode of Janhvi and Sara was full of interesting revelations, and netizens loved their chemistry, they are extremely unhappy with Karan's biasness towards Sara. Yes, you read it right!

A netizen who felt offended by Karan's behaviour towards Sara, took to Twitter and wrote, "How can #KaranJohar say #JanhviKapoor is the hotter one on Sara' face? I really felt bad for #SaraAliKhan. Karan being this old and still being so unwise is beyond me. LIKE WHO DOES THAT?"

Another netizen wrote, "Everything is CONTENT for Karan Johar. Also, he doesn't realize what he says to someone while he is being biased to the other person!"

"#KaranJohar taunting #SaraAliKhan about the #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 quiz prize "It's expensive, not something you're used to." was not really necessary! You really don't have to be so mean! Saving and living a life like any normal person is no harm," tweeted one more netizen.

One more netizen tweeted, "Karan is so sad that Sara owns the hamper and the gift. He insulted her through out the episode."

"KJO was a real jerk to ask Sara how she felt about not having a protective father. Idk about his intentions whether it was to make viewers feel bad for her or he did it deliberately to make her feel like she was missing out on something but it sounded distasteful," tweeted one more user, upset with Karan.

We wonder if Sara felt the same or was it just netizens? Well, only the Kedarnath actress can tell.

Karan's next guests are Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and netizens are super excited to the unconventional duo together at the chat show.

With respect to work, Karan's next directorial venture is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

(Social media posts are unedited.)