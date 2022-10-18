Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has one of the most luxurious car collections in the film industry. Recently the actor hit the headlines when a netizen accused him of driving his fancy blue car with an expired insurance policy.

It all began when Ranveer took his hot wheels for a ride recently when he landed at the airport. When the paparazzi spotted the actor getting behind the wheels of his Rs 3.9 Crore Aston Martin, which was parked there ahead of his arrival, they went click-click.

On one of the videos posted by the shutterbug, a Twitter user claimed that the actor was driving his vehicle that didn't have a valid policy.

Tagging the cops, the netizen wrote, "@MumbaiPolice Please take strict action on @RanveerOfficial. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!! #RanveerSingh." In response, the police wrote, "We have informed traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp."

But now upon fact check, Ranveer's team has denied these allegations and clarified that the actor's car actually has a valid insurance policy! Here's the screenshot of the same as proof!

Before this incident, Ranveer had stirred a huge controversy when he posed nude for an international publication. An FIR was filed against the 83' actor claiming that his bare pictures were 'obscene' and hurt 'women's sentiments.' However, the Bollywood star is yet to react to this matter.

With regards to work, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's multistarrer Cirkus, followed by Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.