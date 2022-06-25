Yesterday (June 24, 2022), Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera trailer got unveiled on YouTube and received positive response from netizens. However, a section of netizens have been feeling a bit offended by Sanjay Dutt's look in it. According to them, portraying an antagonist with 'tilak' on his head has hurt their religious sentiment and they are extremely upset with it.
Did Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera's Trailer HURT Religious Sentiments? Sanjay Dutt's Tilak Look Stirs Controversy
An offended netizen tweeted, "Boycott #ShamsheraTrailer Stop linking terror with Hinduism."
Another netizen tweeted, "Bollywood has been defaming Hindu Dharma for many years by portraying villains as Brahmins, Sadhus, Saints, Priests...✊🏻Hindus r demanding that d govt should pay serious attention 2 this & stop issuing certificates 2 such films! #ShamsheraTrailer."
"Shamshera, a Bollywood movie, depicts a person wearing sandalwood 'Tilak' and keeping 'Shikha' (the tuft of hair on the head) as a villain. How long will this mockery of Hindu Dharma and Hindu culture continue?" questioned another netizen offended by Dutt's look in Shamshera.
"Thanks for insulting our religion @duttsanjay you guys think we are idiots?" tweeted one more furious netizen.
We wonder if the makers of Shamshera will react to these netizens' tweet. Well, only time will tell.
Meanwhile, directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera has been receiving positive response from trade analysts, as they think the film has every component that will set the box office on fire. From Ranbir's massy look to the film's VFX, everything is put well in the trailer.
Apart from Ranbir and Dutt, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor in prominent role.
The film is slated to arrive in theatres on July 22, 2022.
(Social media posts are unedited.)
