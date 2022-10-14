Actor Addinath Kothare in his latest interview with a leading tabloid, revealed that he had auditioned for the role of Chimaji Appa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic period drama Bajirao Mastani which starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in leading roles. However, he lost the part to his 'dear friend' and fellow actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi.
Did You Know Addinath Kothare Had Auditioned For Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani? Actor Opens Up
While speaking with Hindustan Times, Addinath shared, "Vaibhav and I were the final two actors for the part. I've been a massive Bhansali fan, so getting to work with him was something that I was genuinely looking forward to. However, Vaibhav got that part and I was heartbroken (laughs). It was indeed a bummer. It is the only film from my entire career that I feel I wish I had got."
Interestingly, when Addinath failed to bag Ranveer Singh-starrer Bajirao Mastani, he did manage to make his Bollywood debut alongside the Bollywood star in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The actor essayed the role of cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the film which chronicled India's historic win in 1983 World Cup.
Speaking about it, Addinath said, "That was sheer coincidence. I never really thought about this. I guess I was supposed to make my Hindi debut with him. It was written [in the stars]."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani revolved around the romance between the Maratha general, Baji Rao I and Mastani, princess of Bundelkhand. The film was a major box office success. It even bagged seven National Awards including Best Direction (Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bhansali) and Best Supporting Actress ( Tanvi Azmi).
