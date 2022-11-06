Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor Always Wished For A Baby Girl With Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in a celebratory mood today and rightfully so. After all, they welcomed their first child. The power couple, who has been married for over six months, was blessed with a baby girl. The news came after the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon this morning. Later Ranbir and Alia shared a joint statement announcing the arrival of their baby girl and said that they are obsessed with her.

Needless to say, social media is abuzz with tweets and posts sending love to the new parents and their princess. But did you that Ranbir had always wanted to have a girl with Alia Bhatt? He had made this revelation during Shamshera promotions. During an appearance on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Ranbir was having a conversation with Rupali Ganguly and stated that he wanted his child to be a girl. He stated, "Mujhe beti hi chahiye" as he cradled a doll with Rupali. For the uninitiated, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor has been thrilled about embracing parenthood. "I always wanted children. Alia and I have been talking about children ever since we met. We want to have lots of children. She is back tonight. I am going to see her after two months, so we have lots of talking and planning (to do). We have been on the phone every day, dreaming about the future, what it's going to be like. But till the day it happens, I don't know how it's going to be, but I am so excited," he was quoted saying.

Advertisement

As of now, Ranbir will be reportedly taking a paternity break to spend time with his wife Alia and their newborn daughter. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir is currently working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Besides, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan's yet to be titled project.