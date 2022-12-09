Did You Know Shatrughan Sinha Blamed Rekha For Rift Between Him & Amitabh Bachchan?

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who is known for his unique style of dialogue delivery, was one of the most popular stars of his time. He was paired alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in several blockbuster movies in the 1970s, and the two stars once had an amazing rapport with each other. Although they made a dynamic duo on screen, they also had some misunderstandings behind the scenes.

Many aren't aware that Sinha and Bachchan had a bitter relationship and were not on the best of terms. In his memoirs, Anything But Khamosh: The Shatrughan Sinha Biography, Shatrughan Sinha revealed that he was "dropped out and returned the signing amount" of many films due to Amitabh Bachchan.

He said, "The problem was the applause I was getting for my performances. Amitabh could see the response I was getting. That's why he didn't want me in some of his films." The veteran actor also recalled that during the shooting of Kaala Patthar, there was a lot of tension between them.

Furthermore, when discussing their squabble, Sinha blamed actresses Zeenat Aman and Rekha and said they had also played a role in their feud. "During Kaala Patthar, a heroine who was known to be very friendly with him, would visit him. She would come during Dostana also but not once would he bring her out and introduce her to any of us. In showbiz, everybody knew who was visiting whom. The media would immediately know if Reena was in my make-up room. Such things can never be hidden in our world," he added.

Even after all these misunderstandings, Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan have maintained a healthy, cordial relationship over the years, as Bachchan was present at Sinha's biography's launch that was released back in 2016. In the meantime, both actors have done great films and contributed immensely to Indian cinema. Shatrughan Sinha has ventured into politics. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is still going strong and has never stopped working in films. He was last seen in Goodbye opposite Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna and is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas for his next film, Project K.