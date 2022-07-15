Did You Know: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Is A Part Of Curriculum In Spain Colleges?

The big-ticket entertainer shed light on modern-day relationships, both romantic and familial and had huge appeal with urban audiences, who related to the characters and plots.

The 2011 film, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, was mostly shot in Spain. The film then went on to be included as a case study for a course in marketing management in Spain.

The marketing course shows Spain as a product and attributes how the film has increased the country's tourism by 65 per cent. According to the case study: The film played the role of a brochure of Spain which gave a boost to tourism in Spain post the release. ZNMD as seen by the Spanish authorities is a typical example of how effective countries brand positioning should be done within films, a thing which gave Spain a lot of business, no doubt.

The duo has given us content that is not only relatable but also holds a true mirror to the urban society. Their vivacious venture, Made in Heaven intends to tear a hole in the utter romanticisation of this custom.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti along with Excel Entertainment has an exciting slate ahead including Made in Heaven 2, Jee Le Zara, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dahaad amongst others