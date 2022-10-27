Director Esmayeel Shroff Passes Away At 62; Govinda Mourns His Demise & Says 'He Was The First Person...'
Veteran filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai following a brief illness on Wednesday (October 26, 2022). He was 62. According to reports, his family friend informed that the senior director had been suffering from several health problems since last few years.
Govinda who was launched in Bollywood by Esmayeel Shroff with his film Love 86, mourned his demise while speaking with ETimes.
While offering his condolences, the Bollywood actor revealed that Shroff was the first person in his life who not only gave him work but also showed faith in him.
The Partner actor told the tabloid, "I'm deeply saddened. My career started with his film. Uparwala unko jannat naseeb karaye (May the almighty guide his soul to heaven). May his soul rest in peace. Not only did he give me work, but he used to have faith in me, too. He was the first person in my life who said that Govinda understands cinema. He played a big role in making me Govinda from Govind."
Padmini Kolhapure who worked with him in two films, told the same publication, "I did Thodisi Bewafaii and Ahista Ahista with him. Ahista Ahista is very close to my heart. He seemed strict in his demeanor but he had a smiling face. He was very sure about what he wanted and he would put it across. We got along very well as actor-director. He was a very sensitive director. It's a huge loss. He left his mark in the industry."
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Twitter handle to mourn Shroff's demise and wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of ace filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff ji... Had directed many hits including Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai, Surya etc. It's another big loss to the film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family..."
Esmayeel Shroff made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Amol Palekar's Agar in 1977. He went on to helm films like Thodi Si Bewafai, Bulundi, Ahista Ahista, Love 86, Nishchaiy, Tarkieb, to name a few.
