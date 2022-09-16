Director Faisal Saif Passes Away Due To Multiple Organ Failure

Writer-director Faisal Saif breathed his last on September 13 (Tuesday) in Mumbai. He was unwell for the past one month and died of multiple organ failure. His last rites were performed on the same day at a graveyard in Byculla.

Faisal began his journey in films as an assistant director on movies like Aur Ek Prem Kahani, Angaar and Grahan. He was known for helming films with horror themes which included movies like Jigyaasa, Main Hoon Rajinikanth and Islamic Exorcist.

His first feature film Come December which released in 2003, received the International Special Award of Cultural Vision in storytelling from the Indianapolis LGBT Film Festival.

Faisal is best known for directing Jigyaasa featuring Hrishita Bhatt as the main lead. There were rumours that the film was based on the film of Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat. However, Faisal had dismissed those reports. The movie also featured Kader Khan, Varsha Usgaonkar, Milind Gunaji, Vikas Kalantri, Mukesh Tiwari, Jaya Bhattacharya, Rakesh Bedi and Anupam Shyam.

Faisal also helmed Paanch Ghantey Mien Paanch Crore featuring Pakistani actress Meera. In 2015, he had announced a film titled For Adults Only. However, later, the filmmaker revealed that he had to shelve the film owing to conservative Indian sentiments and the Indian censor board.

Prior to this, Saif was supposed to enter the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 8 as a Wild Card contestant. However, he turned down the offer.