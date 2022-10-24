Diwali 2022: Akshay Kumar Performs Puja At His Office On Auspicious Occasion; Extends Best Wishes To Fans

Be it a celebrity or a common man, the Diwali celebration is unique for each and every house. While some take the whole day to prepare for the evening party and meet their relatives, others start the day with a humble puja to the deities Lord Ram and Mata Sita. Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar belongs to the latter group. Today, he wished his fans a happy Diwali by posting a video of his office's annual puja.

Every year, Akshay Kumar begins Diwali celebrations by conducting an annual Puja in his office. He did the same this year and posted a video of the event on Twitter. In the video, Akshay is seen wearing a Maroon Kurta and performing Arti in the office temple. The camera then turns towards the rest of the staff and we can see posters of Akshay's latest films on the wall. The video ends with the camera zooming back to Akshay as he completes the auspicious ritual.

Along with the video, Akshay wrote in Hindi script, "Roshni, Rang, aur unse bhi pyari muskurahatein, saal ka mera sabse achcha din!(Brightness, colour, and smiles that are more beautiful than them. My best day of the year)." Kumar further added, "Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko meri aur mere pure pariwar ki or se Diwali ki Hardik shubhkaamnayein(I and my family wish the very best for Diwali to you and your family) #HappyDiwali(lamp emoji)."

Prior to this day, Akshay has been attending many Diwali parties across Mumbai. On Friday, he was seen at producer Aanand Pandit's pre-Diwali party. On Saturday, he appeared with his wife Twinkle Khanna in designer Abu Jani's Diwali event.

On the work front, Akshay is all set for the release of Ram Setu on October 25. In the movie, Akshay will appear alongside Jacqueline Fernades, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Godse star Satya Dev. The movie will clash with Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh. Only time will tell who will come out on top at the end of the week.

