Diwali 2022: Anushka Sharma Enjoys Vibing To Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya With Chakda Xpress Team
It's Diwali today and everyone is busy celebrating the festival there way. From parties to spending time with family and more, everyone is creating new memories for Diwali. Interestingly, Anushka Sharma is celebrating the festival in Kolkata this year. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is shooting for the much talked about movie Chakda Xpress in the city and she has been sharing glimpses of her journey there. Among these, Anushka grabbed the eyeballs as she gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations in Kolkata with the team.
Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared videos of the team as they all vibed to Shah Rukh Khan's popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se. The video was captioned as, "Diwali Scenes #crew #chakdaxpress". The next video had the team shaking a leg to Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Anushka also shared a glimpse of daughter Vamika's Diwali preparation wherein she was seen playing with rangoli colours. She captioned the image as, "Diwali and holi on the same day here".
Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Diwali celebrations here:
To note, Chakda Xpress happens to be Anushka Sharma's comeback movie after Aanand L Rai's Zero. The movie is a biopic based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will feature Anushka playing the role of a cricketer. Earlier talking about the movie, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket". Chakda Xpress will be releasing on Netflix.
