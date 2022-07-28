DJ Vaibhav Performed Live Audio-Video EDM Show In Hyderabad

Indore-based DJ and EDM artist Vaibhav performed a live gig in Kompally, Hyderabad on 23rd July. The event was scheduled at Zula Bar & Lounge. The gig is touted as the biggest celebration night in the city after two years-long hiatus due to prevailing lockdowns.

While sparking a new trend among party-goers, Dj Vaibhav played an Audio-Video set at the venue. In Indore, he has already pioneered the audio-video disc jockeying style, which quickly gained him popularity among partygoers. Every Sunday night, he presents self-created videos, animations, and funny clips accompanied by retro music of the 90s and 2000s, known as Retro Nights by DJ Vaibhav.