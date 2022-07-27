Dobaaraa Trailer: Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap Team Up For A Mind-Bending Thriller

After Manmarziyaan, director Anurag Kashyap is teaming up again with Taapsee Pannu for a gripping thriller titled Dobaaraa. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film today and fans seem to be mighty impressed with it.

Touted to be a remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage, the mind-bending thriller revolves around how the main protagonist during the thunderstorm ends up changing her past, which in turn alters her present as well.

The trailer opens with Taapsee and her family realising they are living in the house next to the one where a young boy was killed during a thunderstorm, 26 years ago. As the storm hits the city again, Taapsee's character happens to communicate with the same young boy via a television set. However, the real twist arrives when she wakes up to a new present, the next morning.

Watch the trailer

Advertisement Advertisement

The 2.10 minute trailer is filled with chills, thrills and some blood to add more to the audience's curiosity.

Previously in an interview with Variety magazine, director Anurag Kashyap had revealed that he read the script of Mirage before making Dobaaraa and was taken by it. Speaking about attempting a remake for the first time, he had added, "It is a nice, fascinating idea for me to delve into, I can't come up with an idea like that. So I said, why not step outside my secure zone and attempt something."

Dobaaraa is jointly produced by Cult Movies, an offshoot of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, with Sunir Kheterpal for Athena and Gaurav Bose of The Vermilion World. The film also features Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat. The Anurag Kashyap-directorial is slated to release in theatres on August 19.