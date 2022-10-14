Rakul and Ayushmann have intensively promoted the film and are awaiting the audience verdict. The story is a fresh take on the medical field and is already getting good responses on the first day of its release.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G was released on Friday (October 14). The film is a story of a male gynaecologist (Ayushmann Khurrana) struggling against all barriers to establish himself in the medical area of gynaecology, which is dominated by female doctors. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with OTT Play, Rakul discussed the difference between a male and a doctor's touch. She also spoke about how mindful Doctor G's team has been in depicting the good and positive side of the profession on screen.

"The idea is to say that the credibility of a doctor doesn't depend on the gender that they belong to. If we are addressing any other problem, as God forbid, a heart problem, or a skin problem, or a brain problem, or whatever, you don't think about whether any doctor is a male or a female. When it has to do with your reproductive system or your uterus, you start shying away," the actress told OTT Play.

She further added, "I think that is because of just the way that society has been, the taboo of not speaking, and we're not trying to be preachy here. But in a light-hearted manner, in a subtle way, trying to say that a doctor is a doctor, and a male touch and a doctor's touch are two different things. That's what the film is about."

Rakul Preet is the busiest actress in B'town at present, and she will be seen next in Thank God, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. It is set to be released on October 25.