Ever since Ayushmann Khurrana made his acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's 2012 film Vicky Donor, the actor has been known for picking up 'unconventional' scripts. Adding one more to this list now is Anubhuti Kashyap's upcoming medical campus comedy-drama Doctor G.

Having left the masses talking about it after its intriguing poster, the makers of the film dropped the trailer today. Doctor G has Ayushmann essaying the role of a gynaecologist for the very first time in his career.

The trailer says it all that Doctor G will take the audiences through an interesting and fun filled journey of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns gynaecologist and the struggles he faces being the only male doctor in a class full of women. With a plot of how a man navigates his way in a woman's world, this high-on-comedy drama highlights a riveting subject in a light-hearted manner.

While Ayushmann Khurrana has been instrumental in bringing many taboo subjects to the big screen in his career spanning a decade, Doctor G pushes the envelope with a fresh and humorous trailer showing him in a never seen before avatar that guarantees to entertain the audiences as he navigates his life with his professors and fellow classmates.

The actor this time around is joined by powerhouse performer Shefali Shah, the coordinator of the medical college, Rakul Preet Singh who plays his senior in the film, and Sheeba Chaddha playing the role of his mother and what's interesting to witness is the dynamics shared between the ensemble cast with situational comedy and top-notch performances.

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures says, "Doctor G was a script which fit so well in the Junglee Pictures slate, and we hope this clutter breaking trailer will get audiences to come experiences this campus comedy-drama in theatres. Anubhuti, the writers, the crew, and the powerhouse talent of Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet have brought this story alive so well."

Director Anubhuti Kashyap adds, "Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann Khurrana has done an amazing job essaying the role of Doctor Uday Gupta. He along with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, have brought so much to their individual roles that can make one relate to these characters and situations. The film addresses gender stereotypes in his personal and professional life enveloped in comedy and is something that will appeal to young-India."

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is set to release in theatres on October 14.

Watch the trailer of Doctor G