After Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), fans have been eagerly waiting for the third installment in the franchise with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, director Farhan Akhtar has finally cracked the idea for Don 3. Reports suggest that he has started working on the script of the film.
Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Begins Work On The Script; Shah Rukh Khan To Get A Narration Soon: Report
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that's exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script, and will give narration to his Don aka SRK, once the screenplay is locked."
According to the portal, the source further revealed that Farhan has discussed the idea of Don 3 with his screenwriter-father Javed Akhtar who had penned the original Don starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1978.
According to the source, Farhan has discussed the idea of Don 3 with his father, the original creator of Don (1978), Javed Akhtar too. "Like always, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will definitely depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes, but yes, it's confirmed that Farhan has started work on Don 3 script. Unlike the last few attempts to make a part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go off, and everyone around is giving more than 100 percent to this project," the source added.
A few days ago, there were reports doing the rounds that Farhan Akhtar has put his upcoming directorial, Jee Le Zara on the backburner owing to the date issues between the three leading ladies, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.
Previously, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had taken to social media to share a snap from Farhan Akhtar's study room in which the latter was seen working on his laptop. Sidhwani had captioned the picture as, "100% focus even when he's putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he's working on..." Well, going by the latest buzz, we wonder if that was a major hint for Don 3!
