Done Kar Do To Make Raksha Bandhan The First Indian Movie To Have An International Song Release

The makers of the movie 'Raksha Bandhan' starring Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and many more are all set to release the next song "Done Kar Do" at Cineworld Feltham making Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan the first Indian film ever to have their song be launched in the UK. Director Aanand L Rai along with lead actors Bhoomi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar will be present in the UK to witness and share this grand moment.

Ever since the launch of the movie's first look, the fans have been waiting eagerly to see what more the movie makers have in store. And with the first song 'Tere Saath Hoon Mein' tugging at their heart strings, 'Done Kar do' couldn't be left far behind. Its hearty tunes and uplifting notes makes it the perfect party song of the year.