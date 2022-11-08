Huma Qureshi Delivers Her Third Consecutive Flop Bollywood Film With Double XL

Huma Qureshi, who made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur franchise in 2012, has come a long way in her career.

With her strong performances in various films, moviegoers soon started counting her among the most talented newcomers in the Hindi film industry.

After a critically-acclaimed debut, she played meaty roles in various big films including Ek Thi Daayan, Badlapur, and Dedh Ishqiya. She earned favourable reviews for almost all of her performances, however, she hasn't yet established herself as a bankable star even after spending a decade in the industry.

While she has been making waves on the OTT front with Shubhash Kapoor's hit SonyLIV series Maharani, her recent theatrical releases have flopped badly at the box office.

Most recently, her film Double XL was released in theatres. Directed by Satnam Ramani, the social comedy features Huma alongside Sonakshi Sinha. Amid a low buzz, it was released in theatres on November 4 and clashed with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Janhvi Kapoor's Mili.

As expected, the movie opened to majorly mixed reviews and took a low opening. After a disastrous opening of Rs 0.15 crore, Double XL did a business of Rs 0.47 crore in the first weekend, according to Bollywood Hungama.

It has been struggling at the box office and is hardly minting any money during weekdays. The film, which tells the story of two plus-size women, is expected to wrap up its theatrical run under Rs 2 crore and has turned out to be a huge box office disaster.

Interestingly, Double XL also marked Huma's debut as a producer. It has turned out to be the actress' third consecutive Bollywood flop after Bell Bottom (2021) and Dobaara: See Your Evil (2017). (We haven't included Huma's South and English films in the list)

This is indeed a disappointing piece of news, however, we hope that Huma will soon bounce back with her next releases.

On the career front, the actress will next be seen in the Netflix movie Monica, O My Darling. Directed by Vasan Bala, the crime comedy thriller is slated to premiere on the OTT giant on November 11. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

Her lineup also includes Tarla and Pooja Meri Jaan.