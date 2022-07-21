Have a look at the celeb tweets here:

Draupadi Murmu has been selected as the 15th President of India. The 64-year-old has thus emerged as the first tribal and second woman President of our country. Darupadi Murmu was elected as the President of India after she defeated the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin. The popular celebrities of Bollywood took to their respective social media handles and wished president Draupadi Murmu, with special messages.

Kangana Ranaut

The Emergency actress took to her official Instagram story and wrote: "@bjp4india all for woman power (claps and starry-eyed emojis). India's 15th President (1st Person From Tribal Background To Reach The Highest Position In The Nation), 2nd Woman President Of India, Congratulations Madam President, #DroupadiMurmu (Flag Of India)."

Anushka Sharma

The actress-producer posted a picture of the honourable President Of India and wrote: "Congratulations Madam President (rose emoji)"

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress took to her official social media handles and posted a picture of President Draupadi Murmu and wrote: "Congratulations Draupadi Murmu - the 2nd female President of India. Empowered Women, Empower the Nation. #WomenPower"

Anupam Kher

The Kashmir Files actor took to his official social media handles and wished President Draupadi Murmu with a special post. "For the past few days a sentence has been echoing in my mind again and again. Thought I'd write it today! "I Citizen of India humbly declare #DraupadiMurmu ji the President of India" Jai Hind! 🙏🇮🇳," translates Anupam Kher's tweet.