Drishyam 2 Review: Twitteratis Hail Ajay Devgn And Tabu’s Thriller Drama; Declare It A Hit Already

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, they have come with their much awaited movie Drishyam 2. For the uninitiated, the Abhishek Pathak directorial happens to be the sequel to the 2015 release Drishyam and is a remake of Mohanlal's superhit Malayalam movie of the same name. Interestingly, Drishyam 2 has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie wherein Ajay aka Vijay Salgaonkar was seen confessing his crime.

And as Drishyam 2 has hit the theatres today, the audience is going gaga over the thriller drama and has already declared it a hit. A Twitter user wrote, "#Drishyam2 is BRILLIANT. #AbhishekPathak's attempt is genuine...makes the film really thrilling...commendable screen-writing, especially the 2nd half..#AjayDevgn is beyond First Rate...his power to influence the chars + the audience is the kick". Another user hailed Akshaye Khanna's performance and tweeted, "#Drishyam2 is a well designed film and well narrated story. The plot is perfectly syncing with the part one. The great thing is the addition of #AkshayeKhanna as he really looks like an investigator and he tries to see what lies in #AjayDevgn eyes".

To note, Drishyam 2 marks Ajay's collaboration with Tabu after almost 7 years. While there have been comparisons between Ajay's Drishyam 2 with the Mohanlal starrer, the Singham star stated that they are different. "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you," he added.

Further, director Abhishek Pathak also emphasised that it took seven months to write the script of Drishyam 2 and it has several changes to it as compared to the Mohanlal starrer. "When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions," he was quoted saying to the Hindustan Times.