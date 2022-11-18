Will Ajay Devgn Deliver His First Hit Of 2022 As A Protagonist With Drishyam 2 After Runway 34 Debacle?

Ajay Devgn marked his entry in the showbiz in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante and he has been consistently delivering hits in his career spanning over three decades. Over the last few years, he featured in various big successes including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Sooryavanshi.

Interestingly, he started 2022 on a high note with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and followed it up with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

While the films turned out to be huge money spinners at the ticket window, the superstar only had cameo roles in both of them. Later, in April, he returned to the big screens with Runway 34 which marked Ajay's second directorial venture after the 2016 release Shivaay.

It was the actor's first film of the year as a protagonist and fans were expecting it to do well critically and commercially. However, upon its release, Runway 34 received mixed reviews and proved to be a disaster at the box office.

His next release of the year was Indra Kumar's Thank God. While Sidharth Malhotra was the protagonist, Devgn essayed the pivotal role of Chitragupta in it. Despite releasing on the occasion of Diwali, Thank God proved to be a another disappointment.

Almost a month after the release of Thank God, Ajay has finally returned to the theatres to entertain fans with his latest release - Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the much-hyped film is a sequel to the actor's 2015 hit Drishyam.

Also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta in key roles, Drishyam 2 finally released today (November 18). Interestingly, it is Ajay Devgn's second release of 2022 as the main protagonist after Runway 34. As per early reports, the film is getting a favourable response from moviegoers and is expected to open on a good note, in double digits.

While Runway 34 flopped badly, it'll be interesting to see if Ajay will be able to deliver his first hit of 2022 as the main lead with Drishyam 2 or not.

On the career front, the actor also has several other interesting projects in his kitty. Currently, he's busy working on his third directorial venture titled Bholaa. Co-starring Tabu, it is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. He will be seen playing the lead role in Amit Sharma's Maidaan as well.

