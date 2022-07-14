On Wednesday (July 13), a special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases allowed the release of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's passport which was in custody of the court as a part of the bail condition in a drugs-on-cruise case.

Recently, Aaryan's lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Aggarwal had moved the trail court to seek Aryan's passport after the star kid was given a clean-chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the high-profile case. The probing agency which filed the charge sheet in May, did not name him and five others as accused, citing lack of sufficient evidence.

After Aryan's lawyers moved court to get back his passport, the NCB, in its response, said that they had no objection to the demand, adding that there's no investigation pending against Aryan. Following this, Special NDPS court judge V V Patil then directed the court registrar to return the passport to Aryan permanently.

The court also cancelled Aryan's bail bond and said, "The bail bonds of the applicant Aryan Shah Rukh Khan are hereby stand cancelled and his surety stands discharged."

Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB for alleged drug use in October 2021 during a raid on a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship. After spending 27 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, he was granted bail on October 29 on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or two sureties of the same amount.