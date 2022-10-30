Dulari Kher Gets Emotional As Son Anupam Kher Promises Her A House In Kashmir

While Anupam Kher was phenomenal in his role of Kashmiri Pandit Pushkar Nath in The Kashmir Files, very few people know that his family was actually among the victims of the exodus of the 1990s. Years have gone by and Kher achieved the pinnacle of success by working in national and international films, but some parts of his family, especially his mother Dulari Kher, wish to return to their homeland at least once in their lifetime. Recently, Anupam Kher interviewed his mother in his online show and promised her that he will buy her a house in Kashmir.

In his online show Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, Anupam Kher talked with his mother Dulari on various topics. The topics consisted of Kher, how he was in childhood, how the brothers lived, Anupam's father, and how he used to teach his children about life values. At one point, Anupam asked her why she asked him to purchase a house in Shimla for her. She replied that her friends are all there and Anupam's father used to like it there. However, she later expressed her wish to stay in Kashmir and said that if she gets to stay there, she won't need the Shimla residence.

Advertisement

Anupam said that Dulari is now declared domicile after the revoke of Article 370. As a result, they can buy a house there. She agreed and jokingly said that the family will stay in Kashmir while they will put the Shimla house on rent. Kher said that they will keep both houses. It was only a little while later when Dulari realized that her son wasn't just saying it in vain but actually promising her that he will buy a house there. After the realization, Dulari was teary-eyed, and she got up and hugged her son. Anupam calmed her down and said, "Isme itna kya hai, Aapki Khushi ke liye toh main kuch bhi kar sakta hoon."

On the work front, Kher will be next seen in the film Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. He is also working with Kangana Ranaut in her directorial venture Emergency where he will be essaying the role of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan.