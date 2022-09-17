Known for his swoonworthy looks and impeccable acting chops, Dulquer Salmaan after proving his mettle in Malayalam cinema, has moved across boundaries acting in different languages including Hindi.
EXCLUSIVE! Dulquer Salmaan: You Might Dislike An Actor But That Doesn't Mean Their Films Deserve Hate
Be it as the intovert IT guy Avinash in Irrfan Khan-Mithila Palkar's Karwaan or the cricket team captain Nikhil, an ultimate romantic fantasy in Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Akhtar, the actor played to his strength and made a mark. His next outing in Bollywood is R Balki's upcoming romantic pyschological thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist.
Touted to be a homage to legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, the movie revolves around a serial killer who hunts down film critics in a gruesome manner and marks them down with stars.
Today, in the age of social media, everyone's a critic which has led to more voices dissecting a film. Recently, when Filmibeat caught up with Dulquer Salmaan for a conversation, we asked him if he feels that film critics and their reviews are relevant in today's times and age.
The Sita Ramam actor told us, "I think it should be more relevant now. Today, everybody with a phone is a film critic. I feel film is an easiest art form to criticise or to crititque because you don't need to do film appreciation class or anything like that. It's so easy to consume as it's a visual and audio medium. But, if anybody with these phones are told to review a painting or poetry, they wouldn't be able to because it actually takes a study of it. That's why I think it's even more important for our reviewers and critics to give genuine, balanced reviews with the love for cinema and certain kindness to help us all (actors) to improve and find and be a part of better cinema. I think that responsibility is even more necessary now."
"See, a viewer can have any opinion and he can have personal issues. Somebody can dislike me as an actor for whatever reasons; maybe he doesn't like that I am born to my father or that kind of life or upbringing that I have had or maybe he can think that there are many better actors who can do this film. You might dislike every film that I do but that doesn't mean that my film deserves hate or deserves to be a flop because there are 300-400 people working on that film," Dulquer concluded.
Besides Dulquer Salmaan, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist also features Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 23, 2022.
