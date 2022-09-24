Dulquer Salmaan made his debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Akarsh Khurrana's road trip film Karwaan co-starring late Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. In his recent chat with Mashable India, the OK Kanmani star remembered Irrfan who passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Dulquer shared that Irrfan was someone who had a lot of fun doing what he did. He shared that although the late actor improved a lot, he was kind to other actors and would always give them a heads-up.

"He improvises a lot, but he is very kind to actors. There are so many times (when) an actor can be selfish. They will only care about getting their scenes right only. But Irrfan sir is chill. He will be like 'hey, I might just say something here.' So we will be like, 'Haan sir, okay'. So me and Mithila will be prepared. He will say, 'I might throw something here haa, just giving you a heads up.' But more or less we will know what he is going to do. He didn't throw too many surprises. If he does, it's to get a nice reaction from us. It's very sweet that way," the Kurup actor told Mashable India.

Speaking about films, Dulquer Salmaan has had an amazing year so far with two releases- Sita Ramam alongside Mrunal Thakur and Chup: Revenge Of The Artist in which he is sharing screen space with Sunny Deol for the first time.

While Sita Ramam has expanded his fan base and continues to have a successful run at the box office, his latest release Chup: Revenge Of The Artist has rave reviews coming his way for his impressive performance.