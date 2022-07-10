Eid Al-Adha 2022, which is also known as Bakrid, was celebrated on July 10, Sunday by believers across the world. On this auspicious occasion, the popular celebs of Indian cinema including Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Hina Khan, and others wished their fans on social media.
Have a look at the celebs wishes here:
Sara Ali Khan
The charming actress, who celebrated Eid Al-Adha in Kashmir, took to her official social media handles and wished her fans by sharing her pictures. "Eid al-Adha Mubarak 🌝🤲," Sara Ali Khan captioned his post.
Sidharth Malhotra
The Shershaah actor wished his fans and followers by sharing a picture of himself in traditional outfits on his Instagram story, with a special message. "Eid Mubarak," Sidharth Malhotra captioned his post.
Madhuri Dixit Nene
The senior actress took to her official social media handles and wished her fans and followers with a special post on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. "Eid Al-Adha Mubarak. May your celebration be joyous and memorable," reads Madhuri Dixit Nene's post.
Soha Ali Khan
The actress-writer shared an adorable video of herself and little daughter Inaaya, who are seen in white outfits, and wished her fans and followers a happy Bakrid. "Wishing you all a shower of blessings and love this Eid #eidmubarak ❤️," Soha Ali Khan captioned her post.
Chiranjeevi Konidela
The megastar of Telugu cinema wished his fans and followers with a special message, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. "Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all," Chiranjeevi captioned his post.
Mahesh Babu
The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor took to his Twitter page and wished his fans and followers with a special message, on the occasion of Bakrid. "Wishing you and your loved ones, a joyous Eid al-Adha! Peace and prosperity always! #EidMubarak," wrote Mahesh Babu.
Mohanlal
Keerthy Suresh
Hina Khan
