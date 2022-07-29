Ek Villain Returns Audience Review: Arjun Kapoor And John Abraham-Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

Well, we have to watch the film to find the answer. But before that, let's see what netizens have to say about Ek Villain Returns...

Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns featuring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria has arrived in theatres today, and we are here with the film's audience review. When the trailer of the film was dropped on YouTube, the fans were delighted to watch John and Arjun in the same frame. In the trailer, Arjun-Tara and John-Disha's love stories were shown, and the clash between Arjun and John, but the film will reveal who is the real villain among them.

Raghib @MagicianBoBo: #EkVillainReturns is a stylish thriller that copes well with the MASS appeal, SUPERB music, THRILLING moments & GREAT visuals. @mohit11481 never fails to amaze us with his direction. +ve WOM will work in favour. Watch it on big screen. 🌟🌟🌟🌟.

Abdullah Wahab @Abdullahwahabk: Watched #EkVillainReturns & I think bollywood has learned after years how to make a psychological thriller, though it's not for general viewers and till climax you can't really make any judgement. Mohit Suri did superb work & all the cast & crew rocked.👏

Fenil Seta @fenil_seta: #EkVillainReturns Songs are not memorable and only 'Galliyan Returns' stands out, more so due to the picturization. All in all, Ek Villain Returns works due to the style, thrills and the suspense.

Cinematalks@cinematalks2: #Interval #EkVillainReturns movie amazing hai. First half is like to build up and John is looking hot and Arjun is badass let's see about the climax.

Dipika Sharma @DipikaS10621136: #EkVillainReturns is a stylish thriller that copes well with the MASS appeal, SUPERB music, THRILLING moments & GREAT visuals.

Going by the audience's reviews who caught the first day first show of Ek Villain Returns, one can say that the film has managed to impress the moviegoers. It is to be seen if the film critics have to say the same about the film.