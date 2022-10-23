Along with popular serials and reality shows, Ekta Kapoor is famous in the entertainment industry for her star-studded parties. Her parties sometimes become the talk of the town weeks before the actual date. Audience and paparazzi alike always speculate which celebs will grace the lavish party. For example, the Diwali party on Saturday was one of the most awaited events of the month and was attended by the who's who of B-Town.
Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Party: Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar And More Grace The Celebrations
One of the most notable celebrities who attended the party were Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut, who came with her sister-in-law Ritu. Wearing a beautiful green salwar, she was seen greeting her friend and TV star Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. Later on, Taapsee Pannu also came with her sister Shagun Pannu. Taapsee was looking exquisite in her pink saree and silver blouse. Karan Johar also graced the event wearing yellow and black kurta.
Among other attendees were Ananya Pandey and Disha Patani, wearing off-white and sparkling red lehenga choli respectively.
Shilpa Shetty also attended the event with husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty. While Raj directly entered the venue wearing a sparking black mask that covered his whole face, Shilpa and Shamita stayed back to pose for the reporters. Other notable guests are the Tejran couple Karan Kundrra and Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.
