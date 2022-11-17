‘Dusri Uorfi Javed’: Kriti Sanon Trolled For Her Bold Outfit At Elle Beauty Awards 2022 Red Carpet

After three years, Elle Beauty Awards 2022 was held last night (November 16) in Mumbai and Bollywood's biggest celebrities descended on the red carpet making it an unforgettable affair.

From Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to Janhvi Kapoor, and Hina Khan, many well-known names from the film and TV industries walked the red carpet in style and won hearts with their fashion choices.

Kriti Sanon too was among the attendees and opted for a royal blue cutout outfit with a plunging neckline. She ditched the neckpiece and paired the dress with heavy earrings and a bracelet. While she looked absolutely gorgeous as always, her bold outfit grabbed many eyeballs and a section of social media users are even trolling her.

Kriti's pictures and videos from the Elle Beauty Awards 2002 are currently doing the rounds on the internet in which the Mimi star is seen posing for the paps. Viral Bhayani, a well-known paparazzi, has also posted a video of Kriti's appearance. Take a look at it here:

While fans loved her overall look, there was a section of netizens that compared her to Uorfi Javed who is known for her bold and unique fashion choices.

Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Most of them got their outfits inspiration from Urfi."

Another social media user commented, "Why she is trying to be Deepika."

A third comment reads, "Sab Urfi ko copy kar rahe hai."

Here are the reactions: