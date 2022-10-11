Elnaaz Norouzi Lends Her Support To The Ongoing Anti-Hijab Protest In Iran By Stripping Her Clothes

Elnaaz Norouzi has come out strong in support of the ongoing anti-hijab protest in Iran by posting a video on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. The Iranian actress is seen stripping her clothes layer by layer to highlight the point that a woman should have the ultimate power to choose what she wants to and doesn’t want to wear.

It must be noted that there are unprecedented amounts of protests taking place against moral policing in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Elnaaz too has lent her support for the eradication of suppression by methodically stripping off her hijab, her burqa, and the other layers of her in her video.

Sharing the post, Norouzi said, “Every woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise.”

She went on to add, “Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide… Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body! I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice!” Take a look at her video HERE

Elnaaz also spoke with India Today about the forced hijab regime whilst adding that she was also stopped by morality police a couple of years back when she was in Tehran. The actress alleged that she was then taken away for "re-education.”