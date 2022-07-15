Emcee Lincia Rosario Makes Her Music Video Debut With Hitz Music Faaslein

Music videos have become quite a trend now, they are a good way to showcase the actors acting quality and the singers' talent.

Who isn't captivated by the charm of Lincia Rosario? The emcee is distinguished for raising the bar of several high profile events with her charisma and distinguished talent. While we already admired her as an emcee, Lincia Rosario has delighted us by making her debut in music videos.

The music video called Faaslein recently saw a release on Youtube, spotify, gaana and we were flabbergasted after seeing Lincia Rosario's performance in it. She looked adorable throughout the video, and we can't get enough of her. With her on-point expressions and dazzling smile, she made her way into millions of hearts.

Sharing the experience of her music video, Lincia Rosario says, "This is my first time shooting for a music video and it was magical. The entire team and the whole cast were so supportive. Music videos are quite in trend these days, and I always wanted my first one to be soothing and soulful. I couldn't have asked for a better music video debut than Faaslein." I'm extremely grateful to Vinod Bhanushali sir for bestowing me with the opportunity to play the lead in Faaslein and, more importantly, for believing in me.

Those who watched the video expressed their praise for the song, its lyrics, and Lincia Rosario's performance. Faaslein also features talented singer Ankkit Daundiyaal, musician Amol Abhishek, lyricist Abhishek Talented.

Lincia said she loved working with the London based Directer Will Hazell and the genius behind the conceptualisation Vidit Chitroda. She says, "Everyone was so supportive during the shoot, there was so much of warmth and we just wanted to create a beautiful romantic number that touches people's soul. Even my make up artist Anamika Khan left no stone unturned to ensure my look showcased a simple every day love story that every lover would connect to.

Faaslein released under the banner of Hitz Music Lincia's debut music video will find its place in your playlist.

As a prominent emcee, she has done more than 1000+ shows globally and hosted for leading companies like Porsche, Google, Apple, Mercedes Benz, and more. She has interviewed prominent figures like Ratan Tata, Shashi Tharoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and many more.

Lincia Rosario says she is venturing into feature films and webseries, in fact with a smirk on her face she says there's a good news coming soon. We can't wait for the cat to be out of the bag.

She has been the face of Bajaj Chetak electric Scotty. Her enthusiasm for learning everything related to her craft is marking her strong foray into the acting world. We hope she continues to amass more success.