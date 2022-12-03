Entertainment Live News Updates: An Action Hero Takes Low Opening; Salman To Grill Archana Gautam


The first weekend of December is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with some interesting updates. From Ayushmann Khurrana'slatest release An Action Hero taking a low opening to Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan slamming Archana Gautam for her language and super fans asking questions to contestants about their game plan on Weekend Ka Vaar, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and other celebrities attending the Red Sea Festival and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Dec 3, 2022 12:03 PM

Vicky Kaushal Poses Next To Sam Manekshaw’s Statue

Vicky Kaushal recently took to social media and posted a picture in which he's seen posing next to Sam Manekshaw's statue. Interestingly, he's playing the lead role in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Dec 3, 2022 11:15 AM

Rajamouli Wins New York Critics Top Prize For RRR

RRR roars again as filmmaker SS Rajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award in the Best Director category.

Dec 3, 2022 10:16 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Housemates Want To Kick Shalin Bhanot Out

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will ask housemates to name a contestant they want to kick out of the house. Interestingly, many of them will take Shalin Bhanot's name. Also, Salman will be seen grilling Archana Gautam once again.

Dec 3, 2022 9:43 AM

Kareena-Saif Attend Red Sea Festival In Jeddah

Currently, the Red Sea International Film Festival is going on in Jeddah and many Bollywood celebrities are gracing the red carpet for the past couple of days. Last night, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sonam Kapoor stole the limelight with their style. Taking to social media, Kareena posted some pictures from the festival.

Dec 3, 2022 8:47 AM

Disappointing Opening For Ayushmann's An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer was finally released yesterday (December 2). While the film is received favourable reviews, it has taken a low opening. According to early estimates, it recorded a dismal opening of 5% and should collect Rs 1.35-1.50 crore on day one.

