Entertainment LIVE Updates: Anant Ambani-Radhika’s Engagement Bash Is A Starry Affair, Salman Schools Archana
Advertisement
As we are set to bid adieu to 2022 and embrace 2023, the world is already taken over by the festive spirit. Amid this, the entertainment industry has got us on our toes with exciting scoops about our favourite celebs. From celebs like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt etc marking a presence at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's star studded engagement bash to Salman Khan schooling Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot for their offensive language on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossip, check out all the updates here.
Dec 30, 2022 9:34 AM
PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi Passes Away
Dec 30, 2022 9:04 AM
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Engagement: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia & Others Grace The Celebration
- \"This Is Why We Do Not Entertain This Actress\": Rashmika Mandanna Gets Trolled Brutally, Know Why!
- Entertainment News Updates: Lathi Charge Outside Salman’s House, Shalin Wants To Quit BB16
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Style Statement With The Elegant Earrings From Anayah Jewellery While Promoting “Mili”
- Entertainment News Updates: Ranbir-Alia Get Mushy On Christmas, Nimrit Nominates Priyanka On BB16
- Entertainment News Updates: Sheezan Khan Sent To 4 Days Judicial Custody
- Witness Dr. Amit Kamle, Akshita Mudgal's Sparkling Chemistry In Irada Nek Hai
- Entertainment News Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus Releases, Salman Khan To School Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan
- Ent News Updates: RRR, Chhello Show Shortlisted For Oscars; Gauahar Makes 1st Appearance post Pregnancy News
- Revisit The Shadows Of Our Past Though Latest Film ‘Shadow Assassins'
- LA-Based Celebrity Fashion Designer Sai Suman Is One Of The Names In Hollywood That Every Celebrity Refers To.
- Photographer Aldric Alexander On Challenges In Shooting For Different Genres
- Entertainment News Updates: Priyanka Enjoys Christmas Vibes With Nick & Malti, Shalin-MC Stan Lock Horns