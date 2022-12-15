Entertainment Live Updates: RRR Gets Nominated At Critics Choice Awards; Devoleena's Emotional Wedding Video

A new December morning is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Anurag Kashyap-Vivek Agnihotri's Twitter war over films like Pushpa, Kantara, and The Kashmir Files to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting teary-eyed after her wedding to boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh, Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna's Drishyam 2 crossing Rs 300 crore mark at the international box office, SS Rajamouli's RRR bagging 5 nominations at Critics Choice Awards, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Video: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Mother Gets Emotional During Mehendi Ceremony A new video from Devoleena's wedding festivities has now come out in which her mother is seen getting emotional during the mehendi ceremony. Devoleena's mother is seen bursting into tears when the actress was getting her bridal mehendi done.

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Finally Removes His Mask