Entertainment Live Updates: RRR Gets Nominated At Critics Choice Awards; Devoleena's Emotional Wedding Video


A new December morning is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Anurag Kashyap-Vivek Agnihotri's Twitter war over films like Pushpa, Kantara, and The Kashmir Files to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting teary-eyed after her wedding to boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh, Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna's Drishyam 2 crossing Rs 300 crore mark at the international box office, SS Rajamouli's RRR bagging 5 nominations at Critics Choice Awards, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Dec 15, 2022 12:13 PM

Video: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Mother Gets Emotional During Mehendi Ceremony

A new video from Devoleena's wedding festivities has now come out in which her mother is seen getting emotional during the mehendi ceremony. Devoleena's mother is seen bursting into tears when the actress was getting her bridal mehendi done.

Dec 15, 2022 11:14 AM

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Finally Removes His Mask

Last night, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra were snapped in Juhu last night. Interestingly, he was snapped without mask after a long time, leaving everyone surprised.

Dec 15, 2022 10:35 AM

Twitter War Erupts Between Vivek Agnihotri And Anurag Kashyap

Popular filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri are at loggerheads over The Kashmir Files. In a heated Twitter exchange, the Gang of Wasseypur director taunted Agnihotri for his research on the film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. In reply, Agnihotri asked him to prove his four-year-long research wrong. He tweeted, "Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi."

Dec 15, 2022 9:36 AM

Devoleena Bhattcharjee Wedding Video: Actress Gets Emotional As She Hugs Hubsand

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh on Wednesday (December 14). Currently, a video is doing the rounds on social media in which she's seen getting emotional while hugging Shahnawaz after their marriage.

Dec 15, 2022 8:52 AM

5 Nominations For RRR At Critics Choice Awards

SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has bagged five big nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards in the US. It has been nominated in these categories - Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best song (Naatu Naatu).

