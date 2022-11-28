Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan Elated With Bhediya Reviews, Aditya Wishes Yami On Her Birthday

The new week has begun and the showbiz industry is already buzzing with exciting updates about our favourite celebs' personal and professional lives. From Bhediya witnessing good growth during the weekend at the box office, Varun Dhawan expressing gratitude towards the audience for their love towards Bhediya to BFFs Tina Datta and Nimrit Ahluwalia set to lock horns on Bigg Boss 16 over the captaincy, Yami Gautam celebrating her 34th birthday and more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Nov 28, 2022 12:13 PM
Teaser of Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' is finally out!
After a long wait, the makers of 'Cirkus' have finally unveiled the teaser. Taking to social media, Ranveer Singh shared it with fans and wrote, "Welcome to our world!" He also revealed that the trailer will be out on December 2.
Nov 28, 2022 11:39 AM
Karan Johar Marks 19 Years Of Kal Ho Naa Ho With Throwback Pictures
On the occasion of the 19th anniversary of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', Karan Johar posted a series of unseen throwback pictures from the sets and wrote, "An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film! #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo"
Nov 28, 2022 11:01 AM
Aditya Dhar Pens A Sweet Birthday Note For Yami Gautam
On Yami Gautam's Birthday, Aditya Dhar pens a sweet note for his ladylove and wrote, "To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here's sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor".
Gunjan Sinha, who had recently won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, plans to gift her parents an Elsa house (from Frozen film) post her triumph. "They had promised me that they will gift it to me a few years ago. But now, when I am asking them for it, they are saying that I should be giving them a gift instead," she stated.