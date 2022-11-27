Home » Bollywood » News Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale; Bhediya’s Decent Performance At BO Advertisement It is the last Sunday of the month and as everyone is lazying around, the showbiz industry is buzzing with interesting updates about our favourite celebs. From the audience gearing up for the much awaited grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya having a decent show at the box office, Bigg Boss 16 contestants to get punished by the Bigg Boss and more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here. Shilpa Shetty Strikes A Pose With Her Kids Shilpa Shetty grabbed the eyeballs as she was seen posing with son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samiksha Shetty Kundra Katrina Kaif Dishes Out Perfect Desi Girl Vibes As She Gets Papped At The Airport Katrina Kaif makes a statement in her reddish-magenta suit as she was clicked at the airport today Palak Tiwari Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Brother Reyansh As Shweta Tiwari's son Reyansh turned a year older today, Palak Tiwari penned a sweet note for him and wrote, "Happy birthday to the boy that makes me worthy and whole. No smile is as bright and infectious as yours and no desire in the world will trump my desire for your utmost happiness and contentment. I want you to only experience the good in people, I want you to remain the kind, conscientious man you already are my baby Cuppy. Lavu didi will always love you more than anyone in this world. Mere dil ki khushi". Amitabh Bachchan Pays A Tribute To Vikram Gokhale As Vikram Gokhale passed away recently, Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to him and wrote, "The days are lined with sadness.. friends and colleagues.. artists of huge merit, leave us day by day.. and we listen, see and pray.. Tabassum .. Vikram Gokhle and some dear ones that are close and known. They came to us in our lives.. they played their parts and left the stage empty forlorn and desolate by their absence" Salman Khan To Reunite With Revathy After 32 Years Salman Khan, who has been gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, confirmed that Revathy will be seen playing the role of RAW Chief in the movie Namrata Shirodkar Remembers Father In Law Krishna With A Heartfelt Note Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar penned an emotional tribute to Mahesh Babu's father Krishna. She wrote, "An evergreen star, man of many firsts, a true trendsetter... His insatiable love for cinema made him the Superstar that he was & will always be. Proud to have known him, to have called him my father-in-law, to have learnt many of life's valuable lessons that I will forever carry with me. To celebrating him and his unparalleled legacy every day... Love you Mamayya garu".

Dhanush To Join Hands with H Vinoth For His Next

According to media reports, Dhanush is all set to collaborate with ace filmmaker H Vinoth for his next directorial. The project is expected to hit the floors in 2024.

Masaba Gupta Pens A Love Filled Birthday Note For Beau Satyadeep Misra

As Satyadeep Misra turns a year older, Masaba Gupta penned a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, "Everything I have achieved in the outer world will come & go…but this is my biggest & only constant success.Happy Birthday @instasattu - to many more moments of laughs, Shanti, chips, never being a part of the rat race, workouts over parties and incredible gut health".

Maharashtra Governor Mourns Vikram Gokhale's Demise

As Vikram Gokhale breathed his last on November 26, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari mourned the actor's demise. "Vikram Gokhale was an extraordinary actor known for his remarkable acting skills. I had the good fortune of meeting him recently on 15th August. Unfortunately, the meeting proved to be our last meeting. My homage to the great actor," he stated.

Farhan Akhtar Looks Dapper in Blue Suit

Farhan Akhtar exuded charm in his dark blue suit as he shares new pics on social media.

Vikas Bahl To Direct La Famille Belier Hindi Remake

Renowned filmmaker Vikas Bahl is all set to direct the Hindi remake of the French-Belgian coming-of-age comedy-drama La Famille Belier.

Manushi Chhillar To Play Female Lead in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

According to media reports, Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the female lead in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starter Bade Miya Chote Miyan.

Hina Khan Believes In Travel Therapy As She Heads To Turkey

Hina Khan can't stop beaming with joy as she shared pics of herself while heading to Turkey. She captioned the post as, "Travel Therapy... Chalo Turkey".

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Elegant As She Flaunts Her Mehendi

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a beautiful pic of herself wherein she was candidly flaunting her mehendi design.

Evict Sajid Khan Trends On Twitter Post Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar

After no elimination was announced on Bigg Boss 16, 'Evict Sajid Khan' has been trending on social media as netizens demand the filmmaker's elimination. To note, the trend was started by Andy Kumar

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya Witnesses A Decent Performance At Box Office On Day 2

Varun Dhawan’s much awaited horror comedy is showing decent growth at the box office on its second day of its release and has collected around Rs 9.50 crore nett.

Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 To Have Grand Finale Tonight

The popular dance based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is set to witness its grand finale tonight. It will be a tough fight between Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Faisal Shaikh, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha and Gunjan Sinha.