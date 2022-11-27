Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale; Bhediya’s Decent Performance At BO

It is the last Sunday of the month and as everyone is lazying around, the showbiz industry is buzzing with interesting updates about our favourite celebs. From the audience gearing up for the much awaited grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya having a decent show at the box office, Bigg Boss 16 contestants to get punished by the Bigg Boss and more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Nov 27, 2022 4:30 PM
Shilpa Shetty Strikes A Pose With Her Kids
Shilpa Shetty grabbed the eyeballs as she was seen posing with son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samiksha Shetty Kundra
Nov 27, 2022 3:57 PM
Katrina Kaif Dishes Out Perfect Desi Girl Vibes As She Gets Papped At The Airport
Katrina Kaif makes a statement in her reddish-magenta suit as she was clicked at the airport today
Nov 27, 2022 3:23 PM
Palak Tiwari Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Brother Reyansh
As Shweta Tiwari's son Reyansh turned a year older today, Palak Tiwari penned a sweet note for him and wrote, "Happy birthday to the boy that makes me worthy and whole. No smile is as bright and infectious as yours and no desire in the world will trump my desire for your utmost happiness and contentment. I want you to only experience the good in people, I want you to remain the kind, conscientious man you already are my baby Cuppy. Lavu didi will always love you more than anyone in this world. Mere dil ki khushi".
As Vikram Gokhale passed away recently, Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to him and wrote, "The days are lined with sadness.. friends and colleagues.. artists of huge merit, leave us day by day.. and we listen, see and pray.. Tabassum .. Vikram Gokhle and some dear ones that are close and known. They came to us in our lives.. they played their parts and left the stage empty forlorn and desolate by their absence"