Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Hollywood Plans, Sreejita Returns To Bigg Boss 16


It has been an interesting week so far with some new buzz from the entertainment industry. From Ranbir Kapoor opening up about his plans to enter Hollywood, Dharmendra celebrating his 87th birthday to Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala entering Bigg Boss 16 as wild card contestants, KGF actor Krishna G Rao passing away at the age of 70 and much more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates, we bring you all the updates about your favourite celebs right here.

Dec 8, 2022 12:39 PM

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's Current Laga Song Out Now

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are making headlines as they have collaborated for Current Laga song for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. And as the teaser got the audience excited, the song has finally been released by the makers today.

Dec 8, 2022 11:51 AM

Divya Agarwal Shares A Mushy Pic With Fiance Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a mushy pic with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. She captioned the post as, "Hey coco! It’s been 7 years and look how far we have come.. it doesn’t matter what we are today, we are back for what we had back then. My raw and unfiltered man, I love you for your heart"

Dec 8, 2022 11:14 AM

Rocky Jaiswal Shares A Mushy Pic With Hina Khan Amid Break Up Rumours

As there are reports about Hina Khan's break up with Rocky Jaiswal, the latter has shared a mushy pic with the actress. He captioned the image as, "We Are One @realhinakhan. You are my Home. #HumeshaHum #HumeshaHiRo"

Dec 8, 2022 10:36 AM

Hema Malini Pens A Sweet Note For Dharmendra On His Birthday

As Dharmendra turned a year older today, Hema Malini penned a sweet note for him. She wrote, "Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life"

Dec 8, 2022 9:50 AM

Sreejita De Re-Enters Bigg Boss 16 As A Wild Card

Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, has re-entered the popular reality show as a wild card contestant now.

Dec 8, 2022 9:21 AM

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His Hollywood Plans

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was quizzed about his plans to enter Hollywood, to which he said, "I'd never say never". He further explained, "I’d rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never".

Dec 8, 2022 9:04 AM

KGF Actor Krishna G Rao Passes Away

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao, who was seen in Yash's KGF Chapter 1, passed away due to age related illness in Bengaluru.

