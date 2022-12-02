Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Freddy, An Action Hero Release, Salman’s Advice For Ankit on BB16


The weekend is around the corner and everyone is set to embrace the first weekend of December whole-heartedly. Meanwhile, the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates. From the buzz about the big releases including Freddy, An Action Hero to Salman Khan giving a special piece of advice to Ankit Gupta and taking a jibe at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship, Shah Rukh Khan getting candid about Rajkumar Hiran's Dunki and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Dec 2, 2022 10:53 AM

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Candid About Dunki; Calls It A Mix Of Comedy And Emotions

During the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about Dunki. He said, "It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling. It is a comic film. Rajkumar Hirani's films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India".

Dec 2, 2022 10:21 AM

Kartik Aaryan's Freddy Leaked Online

Kartik Aaryan's much anticipated release Freddy has fallen prey to piracy and was leaked online within hours of its release

Dec 2, 2022 9:56 AM

Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On Pathaan

As Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan, he has shared his excitement to do an action film. SRK stated, "I have never done an action film. I have done some really sweet love stories, some social dramas, and some bad guys but nobody was taking me for action. I am 57 years old so I thought, for the next 10 years I’m going to do action films".

Dec 2, 2022 9:28 AM

Salman Khan Gives A Special Advice To Ankit Gupta

During the upcoming Shukravaar Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan will be advising Ankit Gupta to stop giving advises to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Dec 2, 2022 8:52 AM

Kartik Aaryan's Freddy, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero Release

It's a double entertainment day for the audience as Kartik Aaryan's Freddy has been released on OTT platform while Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero has hit the theatres.

Published On December 2, 2022

