Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Freddy, An Action Hero Release, Salman’s Advice For Ankit on BB16
Advertisement
The weekend is around the corner and everyone is set to embrace the first weekend of December whole-heartedly. Meanwhile, the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates. From the buzz about the big releases including Freddy, An Action Hero to Salman Khan giving a special piece of advice to Ankit Gupta and taking a jibe at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship, Shah Rukh Khan getting candid about Rajkumar Hiran's Dunki and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Dec 2, 2022 10:53 AM
Shah Rukh Khan Gets Candid About Dunki; Calls It A Mix Of Comedy And Emotions
Dec 2, 2022 10:21 AM
Kartik Aaryan's Freddy Leaked Online
Dec 2, 2022 9:56 AM
Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On Pathaan
Dec 2, 2022 9:28 AM
Salman Khan Gives A Special Advice To Ankit Gupta
Dec 2, 2022 8:52 AM