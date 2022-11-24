Home » Bollywood » News Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Vikram Gokhale Critical, Faces Multiple Organ Failure; Confirms Wife Advertisement As the new day has begun, the entertainment day is buzzing with new updates about our favourite celebs. From Varun Dhawan gearing up for Bhediya release, Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda announcing her pregnancy to Fahmaan Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 16, celebs supporting Archana Gautam post her tiff with Sajid Khan, Vikram Gokhale's health update, his family's reaction about his death reports, Kamal Haasan getting hospitalised and more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here. Here's a look: Alia Bhatt On Getting Overwhelmed With Continuous Media Attention Alia Bhatt, who recently embraced motherhood, stated that it gets really overwhelming to be under continuous media scrutiny. "There are in between [times when] I would like to maybe vanish and disappear," she added Richa Chadha Apologises For Her “Galwan Says Hi” Tweet Richa Chadha sparked a controversy after her tweet “Galwan Says Hi” went viral and was considered as an insult to the Indian Army. And now, the actress has apologised for the same and said that it was unintentional. Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Supports Archana Gautam Post Her Fight With Sajid After Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan were seen locking horns on Bigg Boss 16, Rahul Vaidya has come in her support and wrote, "Sajid pehle baap pe gaye … today Archana was 100 % right." Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3 To Hit The Floors By January end As fans have been eagerly waiting for Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3, her co-star Sikander Kher stated that the shooting will begin in two months Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Feels Soundarya Sharma Should Have Been Evicted In what came as a shocking revelation, Gautam Vig has stated that instead of him, Tina Datta or Soundarya Sharma should have been evicted from Bigg Boss 16. Samantha Prabhu's Spokesperson Reacts To Reports of Her Hospitalisation Samantha Ruth Prabhu made the headlines recently after there were reports about her getting hospitalised. However, her spokesperson has rubbished the news and stated that Samantha is resting at her home

Delhi Court Defers Hearing In Jacqueline Fernandez Money Laundering Case

As Jacqueline Fernandez continues to make headlines for the ongoing money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar, it is reported that the Delhi Court has deferred the hearing in the case for December 12.

Vicky Kaushal Pens A Heartfelt Note For Father Sunny Kaushal's Birthday On father Sunny Kaushal's birthday, Vicky Kaushal sent best wishes to him with a sweet note. He wrote, "My pillar of strength.... Happy Birthday Dad!!! Khichke jhappi twahnu".

Vikram Gokhale Health Update: Wife Vrushali Gokhale Says Suffers Multiple Organ Failure

In a recent update, Vikram Gokhale's wife has confirmed that the senior actor is not responding to the medical treatment and is facing multiple organ failures.

Suniel Shetty Spills Beans About KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's Wedding

As there have been continuous speculations about Kl Rahul & Athiya Shetty's wedding, Suniel Shetty has stated that everyone will get to know when the dates will be finalised. He also emphasised that the wedding is likely to take place soon.

Bigg Boss 16: ‘Fahmaan, I Love You’, Says Sumbu Touqeer Khan As He Enters The Show Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness a major twist this weekend as Sumbul Touqeer’s rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan will be seen entering the house. Needless to say, the Imlie actress will be over the moon meeting Fahmaan and ended up screaming ‘I Love You’. She was even in tears as he hugged Fahmaan.

Balika Vadhu Actress Neha Marda Announces Pregnancy 10 years Post Her Wedding

Neha Marda, who became a household name with her stint in Balika Vadhu, is expecting her first child a decade after her marriage. The actress took to social media and shared a pic with husband Ayushman Agrawal from her pregnancy photoshoot. "Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally god has arrived in me. Baby Coming soon 2023," she wrote

Vikram Gokhale's Daughter REACTS To His Death Reports As the Mission Mangal actor Vikram Gokhale has been hospitalised and is said to be critical, there have been reports that he breathed his last on November 23. However, his daughter has now refuted the reports and stated that "He is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him".

Kamal Haasan Hospitalised Due To Ill Health

According to media reports, Kamal Haasan, who is seen hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, has been hospitalised for a health check up. The reports suggested that the senior actor had developed a fever and has been advised for complete rest for the next couple of days. He is likely to get discharged by evening.