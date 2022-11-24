Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Vikram Gokhale Critical, Faces Multiple Organ Failure; Confirms Wife

As the new day has begun, the entertainment day is buzzing with new updates about our favourite celebs. From Varun Dhawan gearing up for Bhediya release, Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda announcing her pregnancy to Fahmaan Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 16, celebs supporting Archana Gautam post her tiff with Sajid Khan, Vikram Gokhale's health update, his family's reaction about his death reports, Kamal Haasan getting hospitalised and more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here. Here's a look:
Nov 24, 2022 1:22 PM
Alia Bhatt On Getting Overwhelmed With Continuous Media Attention
Alia Bhatt, who recently embraced motherhood, stated that it gets really overwhelming to be under continuous media scrutiny. "There are in between [times when] I would like to maybe vanish and disappear," she added
Nov 24, 2022 1:10 PM
Richa Chadha Apologises For Her “Galwan Says Hi” Tweet
Richa Chadha sparked a controversy after her tweet “Galwan Says Hi” went viral and was considered as an insult to the Indian Army. And now, the actress has apologised for the same and said that it was unintentional.
Nov 24, 2022 12:53 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Supports Archana Gautam Post Her Fight With Sajid
After Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan were seen locking horns on Bigg Boss 16, Rahul Vaidya has come in her support and wrote, "Sajid pehle baap pe gaye … today Archana was 100 % right."
As fans have been eagerly waiting for Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3, her co-star Sikander Kher stated that the shooting will begin in two months