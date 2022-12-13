Entertainment News LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya To Get Married In Jan 2023, Shiv, Nimrit Nominate Priyanka

The entertainment industry has been some never ending buzz and it has got us in our toes. From KL Rahul to reportedly tie the knot with Athiya Shetty in January next year, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrating daughter Devi's one month birthday to Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer nominating Priyanka Choudhary for elimination on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.
Dec 13, 2022 12:17 PM
Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu Gets A Release Date
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu get a release date and will release on January 20 next year on Netflix.
Dec 13, 2022 11:47 AM
Shraddha Kapoor Teases Fans With The Title Of Luv Ranjan Directorial
Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and shared a poster teasing fans with the title of Luv Ranjan directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.
Dec 13, 2022 11:14 AM
Ranbir Kapoor To Have A Cameo In Govinda Naam Mera?
As Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera, it is reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be having a cameo in the film. According to media reports, he will be making an appearance in the song Bijli.
Shahid Kapoor shared a stunning pic of himself wherein he looked dapper in a white shirt and bearded look.