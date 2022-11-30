Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kirti Sanon Denies Dating Prabhas, Bigg Boss Disappointed With Shalin Bhanot

November is coming to an end today and as we are gearing up for the new month, the showbiz industry is buzzing with interesting updates from the entertainment industry. From Kriti Sanon dismissing the reports of her relationship with her Adipurush co-star Prabhas to Bigg Boss getting upset with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16, Varun Dhawan on working with Anees Bazmee in his next project and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Nov 30, 2022 2:25 PM
Ayusmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 Postponed Again?
According to media reports, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 has been postponed again and will be releasing in July next year.
Nov 30, 2022 1:55 PM
Disha Parmar Shares A Mushy Pic With Rahul Vaidya
Disha Parmar, who is quite active on social media, treated fans with a mushy pic with Rahul Vaidya wherein she was seen kissing him on the cheeks
Nov 30, 2022 1:26 PM
Vijay Deverakonda Grilled By ED Over Liger Finances
As Liger comes under Enforcement Directorate's scanner over allegations of converting black money into white, Vijay Deverakonda was grilled by the agency in the matter.
Nov 30, 2022 12:51 PM
Shweta Tiwari Shares A Glimpse Of Her Mini Vacation With Son Reyansh
Shweta Tiwari took to social media and treated fans with beautiful pics from her mini vacation with her son Reyansh and it is all about happy moments.
Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, who were shooting for RC15 in New Zealand, have wrapped the schedule and the actor shared the pics of the same on social media