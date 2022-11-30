Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kirti Sanon Denies Dating Prabhas, Bigg Boss Disappointed With Shalin Bhanot


November is coming to an end today and as we are gearing up for the new month, the showbiz industry is buzzing with interesting updates from the entertainment industry. From Kriti Sanon dismissing the reports of her relationship with her Adipurush co-star Prabhas to Bigg Boss getting upset with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16, Varun Dhawan on working with Anees Bazmee in his next project and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Nov 30, 2022 2:25 PM

Ayusmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 Postponed Again?

According to media reports, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 has been postponed again and will be releasing in July next year.

Nov 30, 2022 1:55 PM

Disha Parmar Shares A Mushy Pic With Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar, who is quite active on social media, treated fans with a mushy pic with Rahul Vaidya wherein she was seen kissing him on the cheeks

Nov 30, 2022 1:26 PM

Vijay Deverakonda Grilled By ED Over Liger Finances

As Liger comes under Enforcement Directorate's scanner over allegations of converting black money into white, Vijay Deverakonda was grilled by the agency in the matter.

Nov 30, 2022 12:51 PM

Shweta Tiwari Shares A Glimpse Of Her Mini Vacation With Son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari took to social media and treated fans with beautiful pics from her mini vacation with her son Reyansh and it is all about happy moments.

Nov 30, 2022 12:23 PM

Kiara Advani & Ram Charan Wraps New Zealand Schedule Of RC15

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, who were shooting for RC15 in New Zealand, have wrapped the schedule and the actor shared the pics of the same on social media

Nov 30, 2022 11:11 AM

Priyanka Chopra Shares A Cute Pic Of Malti And Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who is quite active on social media, has treated fans with an adorable pic of her daughter Malti Marie as Siddharth Chopra held her in his arms.

Nov 30, 2022 10:32 AM

Varun Dhawan Spills Beans About Being A Part of Stree 2

After trying his hands on horror comedy genre with Bhediya, Varun Dhawan has now opened up on being a part of Stree 2. He said, "I don’t know whether Bhaskar (his character in Bhediya) will be there or not. I loved working again with Kriti after Dilwale. It was great working with Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak".

Nov 30, 2022 9:51 AM

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya Remains Steady On Day 5

Despite witnessing strong competition from Drishyam 2, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya remains steady at the box office and reportedly earned Rs 3.25 crore

Nov 30, 2022 9:29 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Upset Bigg Boss

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot will be seen irking Bigg Boss by communicating in English despite repeated warnings. As a result, he will be schooled by Bigg Boss.

Nov 30, 2022 9:03 AM

Kriti Sanon Reacts To Dating Rumours With Prabhas

As there are reports about Prabhas going down on his knees for Kriti Sanon, the latter has rubbished the news. In a note on Instagram story, Kriti wrote "It's beither Pyaar nor PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless!"

