Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Malaika Opens Up On Her Divorce With Arbaaz, Sumbul Nominates Shalin On BB16

The new week has come up with some new buzz from the entertainment industry. From Malaika Arora opening up about the reason behind her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, revealing who proposed first in their relationship to Sumbul Touqeer Khan nominating Shalin Bhanot for elimination this week on Bigg Boss 16, Divya Agarwal getting engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar and much more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates, we bring you all the updates about your favourite celebs right here.

Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged To Apurva Padgaonkar Taking to social media, Divya Agarwal shared romantic pics from her birthday bash as she announced her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar.

Malaika Arora Opens Up On Her Divorce