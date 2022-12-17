Entertainment Live Updates: Mukesh Khanna Calls SRK’s Besharam Rang ‘Vulgar’; Avatar 2 Takes Bumper Opening

A new December weekend is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From James Cameron's sci-fi action drama Avatar: The Way Of Water aka Avatar 2 taking a bumper opening in India to Raaes director Rahul Dholakia supporting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan against 'bigots' who have been protesting against his much-hyped film Pathaan, Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna calls Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang 'vulgar' amid ongoing controversy, Abdu Rozik's alleged elimination from Bigg Boss 16, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Dec 17, 2022 11:06 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Real Reason Behind Abdu Rozik's Exit Revealed?
In the latest weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is seen announcing the exit of popular contestant Abdu Rozik. While his fans are shocked, the latest buzz suggests that Abdu marked his exit due to some medical issues and he might re-enter the show later.
Dec 17, 2022 10:54 AM
Raees Director Rahul Dholakia Supports Shah Rukh Khan Amid Pathaan Controversy
Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, has come out in the superstar's support and strongly criticised people who are protesting against Pathaan over the Besharam Rang song. In a tweet, he wrote, "The hate attack (for years now) on @iamsrk should be condemned by one and all in the film industry. SRK has contributed more to our fraternity and India as an ambassador of entertainment & cinema; than most people have. Please tell these bigots with idiotic theories to Shut Up!"
Dec 17, 2022 9:51 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Exits Salman Khan's Show?
During the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, the makers of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 dropped a shocking promo suggesting Abdu Rozik's elimination from Salman Khan's show. Yes, you read that right! In the clip, other contestants are seen getting emotional as the host announces Abdu's exit.
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is popularly known as Shaktimaan, has criticised Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang song from Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Questioning the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in a recent interview, he called the song 'vulgar' and stated that the makers will bring actors on the screen without clothes next time. He said, "You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes!"