Entertainment LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra Heads For Christmas Holiday With Malti, Tina-Sumbul Lock Horns
Advertisement
It is just one week left for Christmas and the world is taken over by the festive spirit. Amid this, the entertainment industry has been buzzing with some hot scoops about our favourite celebs and it has got us on our toes. From Priyanka Chopra heading for a Christmas vacation with daughter Malti Marie, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrating as Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League title to Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan locking horns on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.
Dec 18, 2022 12:10 PM
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares An Inside Video Of Her Wedding Cermony
Dec 18, 2022 11:39 AM
Avatar 2 Earns Big On Second Day At Box Office
Dec 18, 2022 11:11 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta-Sumbul Touqeer Get Into A Fight
Dec 18, 2022 10:22 AM
Alia Bhatt Shares A Beautiful Sunkissed Selfie As She Gives A Glimpse of Her Lazy Sunday
Dec 18, 2022 9:55 AM
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pens A Sweet Note As Jaipur Pink Panthers Clinches Pro Kabaddi League Trophy
Dec 18, 2022 9:26 AM