Entertainment LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra Heads For Christmas Holiday With Malti, Tina-Sumbul Lock Horns


It is just one week left for Christmas and the world is taken over by the festive spirit. Amid this, the entertainment industry has been buzzing with some hot scoops about our favourite celebs and it has got us on our toes. From Priyanka Chopra heading for a Christmas vacation with daughter Malti Marie, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrating as Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League title to Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan locking horns on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

Dec 18, 2022 12:10 PM

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares An Inside Video Of Her Wedding Cermony

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to social media and shared an inside video of her wedding ceremony giving a glimpse of the engagement and jaimala ceremony.

Dec 18, 2022 11:39 AM

Avatar 2 Earns Big On Second Day At Box Office

James Cameron's directorial Avatar 2, which opened to rave reviews from the audience, has earned Ra 42 crores at the box office on the second day of release

Dec 18, 2022 11:11 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta-Sumbul Touqeer Get Into A Fight

Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness a nasty fight between Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan wherein the Uttaran actress was seen taking a jibe at the Imlie star for being 'invisible' in the house.

Dec 18, 2022 10:22 AM

Alia Bhatt Shares A Beautiful Sunkissed Selfie As She Gives A Glimpse of Her Lazy Sunday

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful sunkissed selfie. She captioned the image as, "Time to trouble you with another one of my sunshine selfies. Happy Sunday".

Dec 18, 2022 9:55 AM

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pens A Sweet Note As Jaipur Pink Panthers Clinches Pro Kabaddi League Trophy

As Jaipur Pink Panthers have won the Pro Kabaddi League title, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned a sweet note for team. Sharing pics with the trophy, Aishwarya wrote, "Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on"

Dec 18, 2022 9:26 AM

Priyanka Chopra Jets Off For Christmas Vacation With Maltii

As Christmas is around the corner, Priyanka Chopra has flown to a mysterious location to celebrate the festival with her daughter Malti Marie.

Published On December 18, 2022

