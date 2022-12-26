Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia Get Mushy On Christmas, Nimrit Nominates Priyanka On BB16
Advertisement
It is that time of the year when the world is taken over by the festive vibe and is looking forward to welcoming the New Year with a lot of zeal. Amid this, the entertainment industry is buzzing with exciting scoops about our favourite celebs. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt painting the town red with their mushy romance on Christmas to Nimrit Ahluwalia nominating Priyanka Choudhary on Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer and Vikas Manaktala's ugly fight and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of hot scoops about our favourite celebs, check out all the updates here.
Dec 26, 2022 1:15 PM
Bigg Boss 16: 8 Contestants Nomination For Elimination This Week
Dec 26, 2022 12:34 PM
Anushka Sharma Wraps Chakda Xpress Shooting
Dec 26, 2022 11:41 AM
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Leave For New Year Vacation
Dec 26, 2022 10:48 AM
Sheezan Khan's Mother calls Tunisha Sharma A Lovable Girl
Dec 26, 2022 10:05 AM
Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad Strike Hum Saath Saath Hain Pose On Christmas
Dec 26, 2022 9:29 AM