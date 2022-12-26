Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia Get Mushy On Christmas, Nimrit Nominates Priyanka On BB16


It is that time of the year when the world is taken over by the festive vibe and is looking forward to welcoming the New Year with a lot of zeal. Amid this, the entertainment industry is buzzing with exciting scoops about our favourite celebs. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt painting the town red with their mushy romance on Christmas to Nimrit Ahluwalia nominating Priyanka Choudhary on Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer and Vikas Manaktala's ugly fight and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of hot scoops about our favourite celebs, check out all the updates here.

Dec 26, 2022 1:15 PM

Bigg Boss 16: 8 Contestants Nomination For Elimination This Week

As per a recent update, 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss 16. This includes Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Soundarya Sharma.

Dec 26, 2022 12:34 PM

Anushka Sharma Wraps Chakda Xpress Shooting

Anushka Sharma, who will be seen essaying Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress, has announced the wrap of the sports drama

Dec 26, 2022 11:41 AM

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Leave For New Year Vacation

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the airport as they left for a New Year vacation

Dec 26, 2022 10:48 AM

Sheezan Khan's Mother calls Tunisha Sharma A Lovable Girl

As Sheezan Khan has been sent to four days of judicial custody, his mother urged media to let the police do the investigation. She also called Tunisha Sharma a lovable girl and mourned her demise.

Dec 26, 2022 10:05 AM

Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad Strike Hum Saath Saath Hain Pose On Christmas

On the occasion of Christmas, Hrithik Roshan shared a beautiful pic with Saba Azad and his family as they all struck the Hum Saath Saath Hain pose.

Dec 26, 2022 9:29 AM

BB16: Nimrit Targets Priyanka During Nominations

As Bigg Boss 16 is gearing up for another nomination round, the promo dropped hints of how Nimrit Ahluwalia will be seen targeting Priyanka Choudhary post Ankit Gupta's elimination.

Dec 26, 2022 9:01 AM

Alia Bhatt Gives A Glimpse Of Her Christmas Celebrations And It's All About Love

Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared a beautiful glimpse of her Christmas celebrations and it is all about love, family and happiness.

Published On December 26, 2022

