Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia Celebrate Christmas With Bhatts, Tunisha’s Co-Star Sheezan Arrested

Christmas is finally here and the festive vibe has taken over the world. After all, the holy day is always celebrated with a lot of zeal everywhere. Amid this, the showbiz world is buzzing with exciting news about our favourite celebs which has got us intrigued. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrating Christmas with Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan & Ayan Mukerji to Tunisha Sharma's rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan getting arrested in her death case, Abdu Rozik returning to Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of hot scoops about our favourite celebs, check out all the updates here.

Karan Kundrra Mourns Tunisha Sharma's Demise As the reports of Tunisha Sharma's demise surfaced, Karan Kundrra mourned her death. He tweeted, "Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti. It’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget".

Kamya Punjabi Reacts To Tunisha Sharma's Death Case