Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia Celebrate Christmas With Bhatts, Tunisha’s Co-Star Sheezan Arrested


Christmas is finally here and the festive vibe has taken over the world. After all, the holy day is always celebrated with a lot of zeal everywhere. Amid this, the showbiz world is buzzing with exciting news about our favourite celebs which has got us intrigued. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrating Christmas with Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan & Ayan Mukerji to Tunisha Sharma's rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan getting arrested in her death case, Abdu Rozik returning to Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of hot scoops about our favourite celebs, check out all the updates here.

Dec 25, 2022 10:33 AM

Karan Kundrra Mourns Tunisha Sharma's Demise

As the reports of Tunisha Sharma's demise surfaced, Karan Kundrra mourned her death. He tweeted, "Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti. It’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget".

Dec 25, 2022 9:56 AM

Kamya Punjabi Reacts To Tunisha Sharma's Death Case

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kamya Punjabi shared her opinion on Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide case and wrote, "Pls think abt ur parents before taking such a drastic step, pls give some importance to them too they suffer more than death".

Dec 25, 2022 9:27 AM

Neetu Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of Ranbir-Alia's Christmas Celebration

New parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen celebrating Christmas eve with Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji.

Dec 25, 2022 9:08 AM

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Police Arrests Rumoured Boyfriend Sheezan Khan

As Tunisha Sharma's death sends shockwaves in the industry, it is reported that her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested by the cops and will be produced in the court soon.

Published On December 25, 2022

