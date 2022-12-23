Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus Releases, Salman Khan To School Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan

Kaikala Satyanarayana, the legendary Tollywood actor passed away during the early hours of Friday (December 23) due to health-related issues at his Hyderabad residence. For the past few months, the 87-year-old veteran was suffering from age-related issues and breathed his last at around 4 am. May his soul rest in peace.

As everyone is eagerly waiting for the Christmas weekend, the plans are undoubtedly set for the special day. Meanwhile, the showbiz world is buzzing with exciting news about our favourite celebs. From Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus hitting the screens to Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer revealing the reason behind the actress withdrawing her application to go abroad to Salman Khan schooling MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot post their ugly fight on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

As Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the limelight for the ongoing money laundering case, she made the headlines after she withdrew her application to travel abroad. And now her lawyer Prashant Patil who explained the entire situation. "it was brought to the notice of Jacqueline that right now, the matter is at a crucial stage (it’s kept for arguments on charge), hence, it was legally advisable for her to withdraw the said application and maybe file a fresh application after some time," he told ETimes