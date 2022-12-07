Entertainment Live Updates: Ranveer Calls Deepika ‘Very Gharelu’; Malaika-Arbaaz Receive Son At Airport
Advertisement
A new winter day of December is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Bollywood star Ranveer Singh calling his star-wife Deepika Padukone 'very gharelu' to ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan receiving son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at the airport as he returns from the United States, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero failing to witness the expected growth at the ticket window, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Dec 7, 2022 10:33 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shouts At Priyanka Choudhary During Task
Dec 7, 2022 9:48 AM
Ranveer Singh Calls Wife Deepika 'Very Gharelu'
Dec 7, 2022 8:45 AM
Malaika-Arbaaz Welcome Son With Long Hugs At Airport
- Entertainment News Updates: Malaika Opens Up On Her Divorce With Arbaaz, Sumbul Nominates Shalin On BB16
- Entertainment News Updates: Akshay Kumar Might Return To Hera Pheri 3, Suriya Exits Bala's Vanangaan
- Entertainment News Updates: Hansika Motwani & Sohael Kathuriya Make For a Lovely Couple At Their Haldi
- Entertainment News Updates: Salman Wraps Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Shoot; Rajamouli Wins Big For RRR
- Entertainment News Updates: Kartik Aaryan's Freddy, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero Leaked Online
- Entertainment News Updates: Singham Again Announced; Vijay Opens Up On ED Interrogation
- When A Top Bollywood Star Was Allegedly Accused Of Insulting A Female Film Critic
- Entertainment News Updates: Malaika Arora Rubbishes Reports Of Her Pregnancy
- First Look Poster Hindi Movie 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' Launched With Much Funfare
- Entertainment News Updates: Anupam Kher REACTS to IFFI Jury Head's Remark On The Kashmir Files
- Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan Elated With Bhediya Reviews, Aditya Wishes Yami On Her Birthday
- Entertainment News Updates: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale; Bhediya’s Decent Performance At BO