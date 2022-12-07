Entertainment Live Updates: Ranveer Calls Deepika ‘Very Gharelu’; Malaika-Arbaaz Receive Son At Airport

A new winter day of December is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Bollywood star Ranveer Singh calling his star-wife Deepika Padukone 'very gharelu' to ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan receiving son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at the airport as he returns from the United States, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero failing to witness the expected growth at the ticket window, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shouts At Priyanka Choudhary During Task In the latest promo of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, another fight will take place between besties Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudary during a task in Wednesday's episode. Watch the promo here:

Ranveer Singh Calls Wife Deepika 'Very Gharelu'