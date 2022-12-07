Entertainment Live Updates: Ranveer Calls Deepika ‘Very Gharelu’; Malaika-Arbaaz Receive Son At Airport


A new winter day of December is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From Bollywood star Ranveer Singh calling his star-wife Deepika Padukone 'very gharelu' to ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan receiving son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at the airport as he returns from the United States, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero failing to witness the expected growth at the ticket window, and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Dec 7, 2022 10:33 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shouts At Priyanka Choudhary During Task

In the latest promo of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, another fight will take place between besties Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudary during a task in Wednesday's episode. Watch the promo here:

Dec 7, 2022 9:48 AM

Ranveer Singh Calls Wife Deepika 'Very Gharelu'

In a recent interview, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh called his actress-wife Deepika Padukone 'very gharelu' and stated that she loves playing a homemaker. He also talked about spending time together in their new house. Ranveer said, "She’s very gharelu [the Hindi word for homebody]. We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home. So, this home that we’ve gotten is a couple of hours outside the city; it’s quiet, it’s secluded and it really is the perfect place for us to spend our quality time."

Dec 7, 2022 8:45 AM

Malaika-Arbaaz Welcome Son With Long Hugs At Airport

Exes Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they received their 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan upon his arrival from the United States. They got slightly emotional after meeting their son after a long time and gave him tight hugs. For the unversed, Arhaan has been studying filmmaking in the US.

