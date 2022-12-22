Ent LIVE Updates: RRR, Chhello Show Shortlisted For Oscars; Gauahar Makes 1st Appearance post Pregnancy News


It is just three days left for Christmas and while the world is busy making plans for the festive weekend, the entertainment industry has been buzzing with some hot scoops about our favourite celebs. From RRR & Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) getting shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards to Gauahar Khan making her first public appearance after her pregnancy announcement, Sreejita De making an explosive statement about Tina Datta on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry is buzzing with hot updates about our favourite, check out all the updates here.

Dec 22, 2022 10:54 AM

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Pen A Sweet Note For Ayaz Khan's Daughter

As Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat welcomed their baby girl Dua, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu penned a sweet note for the little princess. "She is here to fill all our lives with love and happiness," Bipasha wrote.

Dec 22, 2022 10:21 AM

Makers Overwhelmed As Chhello Show Gets Shortlisted For Oscars

As Chhello Show gets shortlisted for Oscars 2023, the makers can't stop beaming with pride. "We are humbled and overjoyed that our heartfelt ode to the cinematic medium ‘Last Film Show (Chhello Show)’ has been recognized by the world’s preeminent awards body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This is a historic moment for India and we hope to bring the Oscar home very soon," the makers said in a statement.

Dec 22, 2022 9:44 AM

Gauahar Khan Makes First Public Apperance Post Pregnancy Announcementq

Gauahar Khan, who recently announced her pregnancy, was seen slaying on the red carpet of an award show in a green coloured blazer lehenga

Dec 22, 2022 9:09 AM

RRR, The Last Film Show Shortlisted For 95th Academy Awards

In a proud moment for India, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Gujarati Film Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) have been shortlisted for the prestigious 95th Academy Awards 2023.

Published On December 22, 2022

